Defamation case against Trump to move forward

A defamation case brought by a former "Apprentice" contestant against President Donald Trump will move forward after a New York judge denied on Tuesday a defense motion to dismiss the case.

Summer Zervos, a former contestant on the NBC show, has accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in 2007. Trump has denied her claims, at one point dismissing Zervos' and another woman's accusations at a campaign rally, calling them "total fiction" and "all false stuff."

Zervos claims Trump kissed her twice on the lips during a lunch meeting in his New York City office, and on a separate occasion in Beverly Hills, she alleges he kissed her aggressively and touched her breast.

Lawyers for the President have "to answer within 10 days of notice of entry of this order," Judge Jennifer Schecter wrote.