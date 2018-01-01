New delivery service causes concern for neighbors

An Amazon Delivery service recently rolled out in our area has some people in Guilford County concerned.

Kristin Kocher lives in Oak Ridge. She called the county's non-emergency line after a man she didn't know came to her door in everyday clothes, gave her a package and then drove off in an unmarked car.

"I was just very freaked out," Kocher said.

The Greensboro Police Department posted on its Facebook page after hearing about these kinds of concerns. It said that although the situation might sound suspicious, the person is likely an Amazon Flex driver.

"Kind of shocked, I've never been told by Amazon to expect it," Kocher said.

Justin Christie, who lives in Browns Summit, also thought the service was suspicious. He saw someone with a package lurking around his neighbor's house.

"She walked around the whole entire house, looking at the windows, underneath the porch and the back door," Christie said. "It just struck 'em as odd."

FOX8 spoke with a Flex driver. Ken Talent has been delivering packages for Amazon since the program started last month. He says it is normal for drivers to walk around the house if no one is home.

Talent and other people FOX8 spoke with said they wish Amazon did a better job of informing people about the new system.

Kocher also wishes there were more ways to identify a delivery person from a stranger.

"I feel like he should have been wearing a badge or had a sticker on his car," Kocher said.

Amazon's website says a driver can wear whatever he/she wants.

Talent told us people can always ask for a drivers ID. The delivery person should have an Amazon App with a photo ID in it.

The Greensboro Police Department also wants people to know that Amazon does do background checks on its drivers going back seven years.