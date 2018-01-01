Man says he was discriminated against for clothes worn during plasma donation

An Imperial man said he was humiliated at a clinic where he has regularly donated plasma.

Jacob Erwin said workers at CSL Plasma in Arnold judged him on what he wore and used a lab coat to cover him up. Erwin claims he was told that what he wore violated the donation center's dress code.

He thrives on beating to his own drum and knows his sense of fashion turns heads.

"It may be unconventional or immoral for some people, but it is definitely not indecent," Erwin said.

Erwin told News 4 that after making it through 3 of 4 cycles of plasma donation, his clothes became a problem.

"A different phlebotomist came up, draped a lab coat over me and said, 'here, you need this,'" he said.

The frequent plasma donor said that two other donors shouted and a manager singled him out.

"She, at that point, asked, 'Do you plan on coming back to donate?' I said, 'I really don't know at this point.' She said, 'If you do, you need to know the way you are dressed is indecent and you can't dress like that here,'" Erwin said.

Erwin said he does not remember there being a dress code policy at CSL in the past. He has been donating plasma there for 2.5 years.

News 4 reached to CSL Plasma for a comment, but have yet to hear back.

Erwin said he will not go back to CSL due to embarrassment.