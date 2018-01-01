Police: Man stole woman's $10K winnings outside casino

A Bountiful man is accused of stealing $10,000 in winnings from a woman by ripping her purse from her hands in a casino parking lot late Sunday.

Tad Marshall, 33, was booked into Tooele County Jail early Monday for investigation of theft and having drug paraphernalia, the Wendover Police Department said in a prepared statement Monday.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was returning to her car in the parking lot of the Montego Bay Casino & Resort about midnight Sunday after winning $10,000 in the casino, according to the statement.

Wendover police said most of the stolen money was recovered following an investigation, including reviewing surveillance footage.