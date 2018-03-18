Paul Ryan says he received 'assurances' that firing Mueller 'not even under consideration'

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Tuesday he received "assurances" that President Donald Trump is not considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller.

"The special counsel should be free to follow though with his investigation to its completion without interference," the Wisconsin Republican said during a House GOP leadership news conference on Capitol Hill. "Absolutely, I am confident that he will be allowed to do that."

He continued, "I have received assurances that his firing is not even under consideration. We have a system based upon the rule of law in this country. We have a justice system and no one is based on that justice system."

Ryan would not say who gave him that information and he did not answer if legislation to protect Mueller was something he'd support.

Recent public comments Trump has made -- on Twitter in particular -- have been extremely critical of the Mueller investigation and were seen as a signal Trump might take steps to fire him. Some Republican members of Congress, including Ryan, have shown their support for Mueller since Trump made his most recent comments. Notably, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not publicly weighed in.

White House special counsel Ty Cobb emphasized in a statement Sunday night that Trump is not considering firing Mueller.

"In response to media speculation and related questions being posed to the administration, the White House yet again confirms that the President is not considering or discussing the firing of the special counsel, Robert Mueller," Cobb said.