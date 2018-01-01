Priest suspended over assault allegations

The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw has suspended another priest after sexual assault allegations.

Father Ronald J. Dombrowski, 72, was suspended by Bishop Joseph Cistone from priestly ministry.

On Thursday, March 15, a self-identified victim, who was a minor at the time but is no longer a minor, contacted the diocese about the alleged abuse, according to a press release from the diocese.

The diocese said it is working with law enforcement as part of the investigation.

"I believe that's the right thing to do," said Kathryn Kulow, who has been a member of the Catholic church for 30 years.

Kulow supports Bishop Cistone's decision to suspend Father Dombrowski.

The diocese said nothing has been determined yet, but it immediately suspended Dombrowski as a precautionary measure.

"It's sad because I feel really bad and sorry for all the good, good priests out there that have done so much good," Kulow said. "And it has to weigh on their mind and their heart too."

Dombrowski is to have no contact with anyone under 21-years-old and is not allowed to go on school properties or participate in school or parish activities.

He is not allowed to wear clerical garb or exercise public ministry.

Dombrowski is the second priest in Saginaw to come under investigation in less than a month.

In late February, prosecutors charged Father Robert DeLand with gross indecency and attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

At this time, Dombrowski has not been charged with any crime.

For that reason, Kulow wonders if Cistone's actions should've been made public.

"I think they've could've done it maybe quietly," Kulow said. "Really think about it. There's no proof but everybody now is talking."

While Kulow supports Dombroski's suspension, she would feel terrible for him if he is cleared of any wrongdoing.

"I wouldn't want somebody to have that stigma put on them for the rest of their life if they didn't do it," Kulow said. "So I think that really needs to be looked at and I hope they get to the bottom of it."

Most recently he served as a minister at the Holy Family Parish in Saginaw where he celebrated mass and the sacraments.