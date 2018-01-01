Bus driver pleads guilty in sexting trial

The 54-year-old Newport News substitute bus driver accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student pleaded guilty Monday.

Scroll for more content...

Timothy Dixon will have to register as a sex offender.

As a part of his plea agreement, he is not allowed any unsupervised contact with minors who are not his own children.

The victim and her family were not in the courtroom.

The judge decided to schedule Dixon's bond hearing for Tuesday at 9 a.m. to allow time for the family to be contacted and notified that Dixon will be released on bond.

He is scheduled to be be back in court for sentencing on July 1st at 9 a.m.

Dixon was arrested in October and charged with one count each of use of communication systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children

During his preliminary hearing in January, search warrants showed the 54-year-old and the 15-year-old first met on a smart phone app called 'whisper.'

Dixon is accused of sending inappropriate and sexual text messages to the teen.

Prosecutors say he even snuck the teen into his home.

Newport News Public Schools said Dixon was a substitute bus driver since December 2013. He was suspended without pay after the incident.