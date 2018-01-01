China's Xi Jinping pushes nationalist view in strong speech to nation

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a confident, nationalistic speech Tuesday, emphasizing China's desire to take up its "due place in the world."

Speaking at the closure of the 13th National People's Congress, a meeting of the country's rubber-stamp parliament, Xi said the "rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has become the biggest dream of the Chinese people."

The speech followed the removal of constitutional term limits on the presidency, potentially clearing Xi to lead China for life.

"We are resolved to fight the bloody battle against our enemies ... with a strong determination to take our place in the world," Xi said.

He had strong language for supporters of independence for Taiwan or Hong Kong, saying that "not a single inch of our land" could be ceded from China.

"We should safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country and achieve full unification of the motherland."