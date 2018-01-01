Remains of Carmel native killed in Iraq returned to United States

The remains of a Carmel native who was killed in Iraq were returned to the United States early Monday morning.

Scroll for more content...

Vice President and former Indiana Governor Mike Pence attended the dignified transfer ceremony for Capt. Christopher "Tripp" Zanetis and Master Sgt. Christopher Raguso at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

Zanetis, 37, was one of seven U.S. airmen killed when their helicopter went down after hitting a power line in Iraq. The Pentagon says the helicopter crash does not appear to be the result of enemy activity and is under investigation.

The helicopter was used by the Air Force for combat search and rescue and was shifting from one location to another when it went down Thursday afternoon near the town of Qaim in Anbar Province.

Zanetis graduated from Carmel High School and volunteered weekends with the Carmel Fire Department. He was not married. He leaves behind his parents and two sisters, Angie and Britt.