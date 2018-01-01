T-shirt donations for future firefighter goes global

Timothy Richardson is 16 years-old, and has been receiving treatment for Leukemia for the past few weeks. Richardson is an aspiring firefighter and wears a different t-shirt from a different firehouse each day.

Scroll for more content...

Richardson has been receiving shirts from all over the country, and he can now add the Middle East to the pile as U.S. Air Force firefighters are sending a shirt along from the United Arab Emirates.

"Maybe he should know his story has reached all the way to the Middle East and he has a couple of boys here from Niagara Falls, 107th attack wing, that are deployed here and his message was received," Air Force Technical Sergeant Eric Norman said, "his call was received and we're answering it."

If anyone would like to donate a shirt to Timothy Richardson they can be sent to U-Crest Fire Company at 255 Clover PL, Cheektowaga, NY 14225, USA.