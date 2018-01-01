Officials try to stamp out use of e-cigs in Lyme-Old Lyme schools

Lyme-Old Lyme Schools alerted parents of a growing popularity of e-cigs amongst students in the high school, and even in the middle school.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Ian Neviaser said the presence of e-cigs, vaping devices, and the newest trend – 'juuls' will not be tolerated on school campus.

Each device emits a vapor, which renders it nearly undetectable, but could contain a refillable 'pod' that could potentially contain a more potent nicotine or THC, the hallucinogenic component of marijuana, writes Nevaiser.

"These Juuls are about the size of a flash drive and can be charged using any USB port that has power," writes Nevaiser.

Channel 3 spoke with students who said they often see other students on campus using these devices.

"There's signs in the bathrooms," said Lyme-Old Lyme High School senior, Tabitha Rubitski. "And they started locking the auditorium so you can't go in there to vape."

The district said they are also giving students caught with a nicotine product an in-school suspension for a first-time violation, and stiffer penalties for repeat offenders.

"I definitely think that increased measures to make it less prevalent in schools is a good thing," said former Lyme-Old Lyme High School student, Brennan Griffin.

"Because it's something that disrupts other students. It's also something that's really unhealthy and you should try to curb it now."

Nevaiser wrote that the district will work to combat the problem through education on the harmful effects of nicotine use.

"I just don't see a point," said Rubitski. "It's disruptive to the other people trying to learn. It's disrespectful."

To help combat the problem, Lymes' Youth Service Bureau will host a meeting on this topic at the Lyme-Old Lyme Middle School auditorium on Monday, March 19th, at 7 p.m.