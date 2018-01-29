It's official: 'Sex and the City' star Cynthia Nixon announces New York gubernatorial bid

After much speculation, actress and activist Cynthia Nixon announced Monday that she is officially throwing her hat in the New York gubernatorial race.

"I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor," she tweeted Monday, along with a video.

The "Sex and the City" star will challenge Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the state's Democratic primary in September.

Nixon is forming a team of alumni of the New York political sphere, including Rebecca Katz and Bill Hyers -- who worked on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's first campaign -- to help her ahead of the primary, NY1 reported earlier this month.

The Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award-winner was among the star-studded cast of actors, entertainers and activists who came together for "the People's State of the Union" in January, an alternative event to President Donald Trump's first State of the Union speech.

"Our democracy is under attack, and we Americans need to cherish and to fight for it," Nixon said during her speech.

The mother of three has also been vocal about education issues, and she served on de Blasio's advisory board for the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City.

In a January op-ed for CNN, Nixon wrote: "If we've learned anything during this first year of the Trump presidency, it's that the cavalry isn't coming to save us. We ourselves are the cavalry. In 2018, each one of us has to do whatever we can to take the government back. If we want change, we have to go out ourselves and seize it."