Boise pastor arrested for no-contact order violation

A Boise pastor who spent years in an Iranian prison was arrested by Boise Police officers Sunday night.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office website shows Saeed Abedini was booked into the jail shortly before 11 p.m. on a misdemeanor charge of violating a no-contact order. No further details were immediately available.

Abedini scheduled to make his initial court appearance Monday in Ada County.

Abedini was arrested in Iran in July, 2012 for setting up Christian schools. He was held in an Iranian prison until he was freed in January, 2016 as part of a prisoner exchange between the United States and Iran.

In February of last year, Abedini pled guilty to violating a restraining order from his estranged wife Nagmeh, who actively campaigned for his release during his imprisonment.