Man facing charges after vomiting out his car, swerving into oncoming traffic on St. Patrick's Day

A Lancaster man is facing charges after allegedly vomiting out of his car and swerving into oncoming traffic on St. Patrick's Day.

Michael Bello, 30, is facing driving under the influence and traffic violations charges for his role in the incident.

On March 17 around 2:05 p.m., police were notified of a possible DUI in progress traveling south on Rohererstown Road near Columbia Avenue.

The driver, later identified as Bello, was said to be vomiting out of his car and swerving into oncoming traffic.

Police stopped Bello on Millersville Road at Charlestown Road.

He was taken into custody and a chemical test of his breath confirmed that he was driving under the influence of alcohol.