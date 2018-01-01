Supreme Court stays away from DACA driver's license case

The Supreme Court signaled again on Monday that it is staying out of the debate concerning the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for the moment.

The justices declined to review a lower court opinion that blocks Arizona from excluding DACA recipients from being able to obtain driver's licenses.

The case dates back to 2012, after the Obama policy was announced. Arizona Republican Gov. Jan Brewer said the state could deny driver's licenses to so-called "Dreamers" who came to the United States as children. She also argued that the Obama program was illegal.

The Ninth US Circuit Court of Appeals, however, ruled against Arizona. Brewer appealed the decision to the Supreme Court.

On Monday, without comment, the justices refused to step in, letting the lower court opinion stand.

Just last month, the Supreme Court declined the Trump administration's request to review a lower court opinion that blocked the government from phasing out DACA. The lower court ordered the government to resume accepting renewal applications.

The Trump administration had asked the court not to take up the Arizona case at this juncture, arguing in a brief that the litigation has been "overtaken by events."