Toddler, 2, dies after he was found following Amber Alert, family confirms

A 2-year-old boy who was found early Sunday morning following a statewide search prompted by an Amber Alert has died, a family member has confirmed with Denver7.

Nain Dominguez, 2, was found at around 7:18 a.m. and was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to an official with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. He was later pronounced dead despite medical intervention, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Details about where the boy was found, or how he sustained those injuries, were not immediately provided by investigators.

Biridiana Dominguez, the boy's sister, spoke with Denver7's Amanda del Castillo, telling her the boy "brought a lot of joy to our family."

She went on to thank the community and police for their help in finding her little brother.

Boy's disappearance prompts statewide search.

The search for Dominguez began at around 5:41 p.m., when deputies received a report that the boy was last seen with an older sibling near Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park.

It would take nearly four hours for Coloradans across the state to be alerted that the toddler was missing via an Amber Alert that was sent out just before 9:30 p.m.

Initially, El Paso County deputies reported the boy was last seen being carried by a suspect into a large, white panel van with now windows in the back in the area near 1215 Fountain Road in Colorado Springs.

But just after midnight Sunday, both El Paso County deputies and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said they no longer believed the van and suspect information initially provided were related to the toddler's disappearance.

At about 8:16 a.m., the Amber Alert was canceled.

Investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office are still working to determine the circumstances around the boy's disappearance, according to a spokesperson.