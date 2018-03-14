Paul vows to filibuster Pompeo, Haspel

Republican Sen. Rand Paul said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that he would take all necessary steps to oppose President Donald Trump's nominees for secretary of state and CIA director.

"I'll do whatever it takes, and that includes filibuster," Paul said.

Paul, who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, previously indicated he would oppose Trump's decision to move CIA Director Mike Pompeo to the State Department and CIA Deputy Director Gina Haspel to the top post at the agency.

The Kentucky senator said Sunday his opposition came from Pompeo's support for regime change abroad and Haspel's history with CIA torture.