Six Nations: Ireland defeats England to secure Grand Slam

St. Patrick's Day is always cause for celebration in Ireland, but this one will be extra-special.

The Irish rugby team overturned England 15-24 at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday to secure its second ever Six Nations Grand Slam.

Having clinched the championship last week, Joe Schmidt's side swept past England in the swirling London snow as three first-half tries laid the foundations for an historic victory. Only in 2009 had Ireland previously celebrated an undefeated campaign in the competition's current format.

"I think words can't describe how delighted we are with that win, but also with the Grand Slam," said captain Rory Best after the game.

"We just had to make every moment count, every single moment.

"We knew it was going to be a really tough task to come here and win, but right from the off we tried to attack England with and without the ball."

England, touted as the pre-tournament favorite, has now lost its past three games. This was the first loss under coach Eddie Jones on home soil.

The visitors got off to a blistering start in the bitter cold at Twickenham. A high kick from fly-half Johnny Sexton was spilled by fullback Anthony Watson, allowing center Garry Ringrose to pounce on the loose ball over the England line.

CJ Stander crossed soon after for Ireland after Bundee Aki had punched a hole in England's midfield. The hosts managed a reply, however, through Elliot Daly, who gathered an Owen Farrell kick after sustained pressure in the Irish half

Ireland looked to be heading into halftime with a nine-point advantage, but a moment of brilliance from wing Jacob Stockdale increased his side's lead as he raced after his own chip through and beat two defenders to ground the ball over England's line.

Playing in his first Six Nations, 21-year-old Stockdale has enjoyed a storming campaign, bagging a Six Nations record seven tries.

Ireland controlled the opening stages of the second half and Conor Murray extended his side's lead with a penalty.

England was more sprightly in the final 20 minutes, but a second try from Daly and a score from Jonny May proved too little too late for the hosts.

It was to be Ireland's day -- a St. Patrick's Day to remember for the players and fans.