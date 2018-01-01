Controversial Trump billboard still looming

f you spend any time on Grand Avenue in downtown Phoenix, or anywhere nearby, you've seen the controversial billboard of President Trump for 365 days.

"I think you can see it from the freeway."

Nate Champion owns Kustumz Hair Shop on Grand, and said the second an artist from L.A. created the billboard of President Trump next to mushroom clouds and swastika-like dollar signs, it was a talker. But he said this area supports freedom of speech through art, even if it's controversial.

"It's a little looming. It's a point, it's a statement, and everyone has the right to do that," said Champion.

Others like Afida Adams said they can see why some are offended but have chosen to find some ironic humor that may not have been intentional.

"What I find humorous about this is that it is on rainbow-colored pillars, representing gay unity," said Adams.

The billboard was vandalized over the course of the year but has since been cleaned and restored. And when it was first created, the plan was to keep it up for at least a year, but those around here say it's no Mount Rushmore, but this face may be here a little while longer.

"I come by all the time and I see people stopping and taking photographs in front of it almost like it's a historical landmark at this point," said Adams.