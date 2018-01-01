Former CIA chief to Trump on McCabe firing: 'America will triumph over you'

Former CIA Director John Brennan responded Saturday to President Donald Trump's tweet about the firing of former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, calling the President "a disgraced demagogue."

"When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America ... America will triumph over you," Brennan tweeted.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe on Friday, just days before he was set to receive his pension after rising through the ranks and eventually becoming the No. 2 at the bureau.

Trump tweeted early Saturday morning about the firing, saying the axing made it "a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI."

"Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI - A great day for Democracy. Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI!" he wrote.

Brennan served as the head of the CIA under President Barack Obama.