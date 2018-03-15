Two Nike execs leave amid complaints about work environment

Two Nike executives have resigned in the midst of complaints about the work environment.

Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards and VP Jayme Martin resigned on Thursday -- the same day that Nike sent a company-wide email to employees addressing workplace conditions and how to "evolve" company culture.

Nike said in a statement that "there has been conduct inconsistent with Nike's core values and against our code of conduct."

Martin, who was the vice president and general manager of global categories, joined Nike in 1997. Nike wouldn't comment on Martin's departure. He worked under Edwards.

A Nike spokeswoman said "there have been no direct allegations of misconduct against," Edwards. They would not comment about direct complaints about Martin.

Neither Martin nor Edwards immediately responded to requests for comment.

Edwards joined Nike in 1992 and will retire in August. While he has immediately resigned his position, he will continue to serve as an adviser to CEO Mark Parker to help Nike through the transitional period.

Nike also announced that Parker will stay on as chairman, president and CEO beyond 2020. Parker thanked Edwards for his 25 years of work in a statement on Thursday.

"He has helped us grow and strengthen our brand on a global scale," Parker said.

"I am committed to stay in my role as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020. Trevor has decided to retire. We are fortunate to have a strong management team in place who is well suited to drive our next stage of growth and to steward and evolve our culture in the future."