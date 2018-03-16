Lawyer: There are allegedly six more women

Scroll for more content...

The lawyer representing the porn star Stormy Daniels says six additional women have come forward alleging sexual relationships with President Donald Trump -- including some he says who also claim to have nondisclosure agreements.

"We've been approached by six separate women who have claimed to have similar stories to that of my client," Michael Avenatti told CNN's "New Day" Friday morning. "Two of them -- at least two have (nondisclosure agreements). We're in the very early stages of vetting those stories."

CNN's Chris Cuomo asked, "Do these women, in terms of what their allegations are at this point before you vet them, do they all involve the President of the United States?

"Yes," Avenatti replied.

He did not provide the names of any women nor any details of the circumstances of their alleged involvement with Trump. Avenatti also told Cuomo his legal team is "not vouching for these stories" and said it was possible he won't represent the women.

Avenatti stressed on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" Thursday night that his legal team has "not vetted these stories to a great degree."

CNN has reached out to Larry Rosen, a lawyer representing Michael Cohen, Trump's personal attorney, and Jill Martin, a Trump Organization lawyer who has been involved in legal matters related to the Daniels allegations.

Avenatti also told Cuomo that Daniels has faced physical threats, saying she'll disclose more details in an upcoming "60 Minutes" interview later this month. He would not answer whether or not it was someone close to the President who threatened her, and later told CNN he couldn't answer a question about whether he or Daniels filed a police report.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has filed a complaint against the President over a nondisclosure agreement she claims is void.

The agreement was made just before the 2016 election with Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, who paid Daniels $130,000 for her silence about an alleged affair she had with Trump in 2006.

The payment, which Cohen admitted to making, was made through a private LLC.

Avenatti said he has viewed at least two more non-disclosure agreements, but continued to stress it was still very early in the process.

The lawsuit against Trump argues that the hush deal is not valid because it was signed on behalf of Trump by Cohen, and not by Trump himself.

Daniels' attorney has also claimed that Cohen has continued attempts to silence her.

A hearing is scheduled for July 12 at the Los Angeles County Superior Court.