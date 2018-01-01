Family of four found dead in parked van

Two adults and two young children were found dead inside a van parked in a CVS Pharmacy parking lot in Garden Grove Thursday evening.

Scroll for more content...

Police were sent to the 12000 block of Brookhurst Street about 8:30 p.m. after a woman walking in the parking lot noticed a strong odor coming from a white Honda van, the Garden Grove Police Department stated in a news release.

The van was backed into a parking space near the far northeast corner of the shopping center parking lot, the Police Department stated.

The woman who noticed the smell said she had seen the van there for several days and thought a homeless family might be living inside.

The windows of the van were covered with blankets and a sunshade when police arrived.

Inside, a man and woman along with two young children were found dead, the Police Department stated. The children, a boy and a girl, both appeared to be under the age of 4.

No noticeable trauma was found on any of the victims, according to police.

The time and cause of death is still under investigation by the Orange County coroner's office.