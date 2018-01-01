In wake of fatal helicopter crash, FAA restricts 'doors-off' flights

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday ordered no more "doors-off" aircraft flights unless the passenger safety restraints can be quickly released in an emergency, the agency said.

Scroll for more content...

The FAA also said it will conduct a top-to-bottom review of its rules governing these flights to make sure there are no additional safety gaps for passengers.

The announcement comes in the wake of the New York helicopter crash in which five passengers died. The helicopter, with the doors removed so passengers could take unobscured photographs, experienced engine problems and crashed in the East River. Its pontoons did inflate but then it flipped upside down and sank into the water.

The pilot was able to remove himself from his harness and escape, but all five passengers died from accidental drowning, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner said.

The FAA said Tuesday it was giving "urgent attention" to the use of harnesses specifically for aerial photography flights.