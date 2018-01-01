PD: 2 women after posting anti-Muslim video, stealing from Mosque

Tempe police arrested two women Thursday who appear to be teaching three children to mock the Muslim faith on video.

Tahnee Gonzales and Elizabeth Dauenhauer were charged with third-degree burglary, but police said they are also considering hate crime charges for these women.

The self-described "Patriot" women are seen on video entering the courtyard of a Tempe Mosque and taking fliers off the bulletin board while calling it "propaganda" and "an example of the Muslim community destroying America." They go on to call Muslims "devil-worshippers."

The video also shows the women allowing one of the children they were with to climb onto the funeral van at the mosque

Mosque leaders tell us that they've seen this hateful behavior before, but want these women to see consequences for their actions.

"Having these feeling of discrimination and hate, now they've imparting it onto their children. It's really disturbing," said Ahmad Al-Akoum of the Islamic Center of Tempe.

The suspects have ignored our requests for interview or comment since Monday.