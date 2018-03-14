Apple is hosting an education event on March 27

Apple is holding an education-focused event later this month to "hear creative new ideas for teachers and students."

Scroll for more content...

The event will take place on Thursday March 27 at 10 a.m. at a Chicago high school, according to an invitation.

Apple is famously secretive about its events. The invitations was light on details, simply saying "Let's take a field trip."

An Apple spokesperson declined to provide more information but confirmed this is a keynote event.

Related: Apple debuts new page to help parents with screen-time concerns

The tech giant has worked with schools and colleges in the past. Most recently, it expanded its coding education program and invested in girls' education.

Earlier this year, Apple announced 70 colleges and universities in Europe have adopted "Everyone Can Code," its program to help anyone build mobile apps. Apple also has an iPad app called Swift Playgrounds that doesn't require previous coding knowledge. It's aimed at students who are starting out and want to learn those skills.

In addition, Apple partnered with activist Malala Yousafzai's charity to fund girls' education in January. The company's investment will double the number of grants to fund secondary education for girls in India and Latin America.

Separately, Apple this week introduced a new page to help parents who are concerned about their kids' screen time. The page highlights existing parental controls, such as the ability to monitor and limit a child's purchases and filter what content kids can see on an iOS device.