Jacob Zuma to be prosecuted on corruption charges

Former South African President Jacob Zuma will be prosecuted on corruption charges, the country's chief prosecutor an...

Posted: Mar. 16, 2018 9:03 AM
Updated: Mar. 16, 2018 9:20 AM

Former South African President Jacob Zuma will be prosecuted on corruption charges, the country's chief prosecutor announced Friday in a press conference in Pretoria.

This is a breaking news story -- more to follow ...

