'The Bachelor's' Charlie O'Connell is engaged

Charlie O'Connell failed to propose during Season 7 of "The Bachelor," but he is now an engaged man.

The TV personality is getting hitched to Playboy Playmate Anna Sophia Berglund.

O'Connell appeared on "The Bachelor" in 2005 and while he found love with Sarah Brice during the show, he did not propose to her.

The pair ended up dating off and on for a few years before finally calling it quits in 2010.

His brother, actor Jerry O'Connell, confirmed the engagement to People magazine.

"We're going to do the wedding this spring," the actor said. "I'm the best man -- we're all super stoked. It's great."

Followers of Berglund's official Instagram account have been treated to some snaps from her relationship, including a recent trip to Singapore.

Berglund also changed her Twitter bio to read "engaged."