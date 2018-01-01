Champions League: English clubs Manchester City and Liverpool paired in quarterfinals

The Champions League quarterfinal draw on Friday delivered an English derby between Manchester City and Liverpool.

Manchester City is the runaway Premier League leader but Liverpool is the only side to have beaten Pep Guardiola's men in the English top flight this season.

Liverpool beat City 4-3 at Anfield in January in a thrilling game, though earlier the season Guardiola's team thumped the Merseyside team 5-0, though Jurgen Klopp's side played a chunk of that match with 10 men after Sadio Mane was sent off.

Holders Real Madrid will face Juventus in a repeat of last year's final won by the Spanish side.

Lionel Messi's Barcelona received a favorable looking draw, pitted against Roma, with Bayern Munich landing the third La Liga team in the mix, Sevilla.

Real is bidding to become the first team to win three in a row in Europe's top club competition in more than 40 years.

If the 2017 finale in Cardiff is any indication, Los Blancos could be pleased to get Juventus having won 4-1 in Wales thanks to a brace from the Champions League's all-time leading scorer Cristiano Ronaldo.

The first legs take place April 3 and 4, with the second legs coming a week later.

More to follow.