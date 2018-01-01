Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing to retire at 89

Legendary business tycoon Li Ka-shing is retiring.
CK Hutchison Holdings, the company that he built into one of the biggest businesses in Asia, has announced that Li will step down as chairman in May.
CK Hutchison Holdings, the company that he built into one of the biggest businesses in Asia, has announced that Li will step down as chairman in May.