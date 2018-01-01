Andrew McCabe pleading case at Justice Department

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is currently at the Justice Department meeting with the deputy attorney general's office making his case why he should not be fired days before his 50th birthday and lose his pension, a source familiar with the meeting said.

DOJ is expected to make a decision by Friday.

McCabe was set to officially retire on March 18, but according to a source familiar with the matter, he could be fired just days before and lose his pension after a more than two-decade career at the bureau.

The embattled official abruptly stepped down at the end of January and has been on leave since that time.

CNN has learned the FBI's Office of Professional Responsibility has recommended McCabe be fired and now the decision is up to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The issue stems from findings in an internal Justice Department watchdog report that claims he misled investigators about his decision to authorize FBI officials to speak to the media about an investigation into the Clinton Foundation.