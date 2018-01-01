5 things for March 15: Student walkout, President Trump, Toys 'R' Us

Considering a big move? Finland is the happiest country in the world. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

School walkouts

So, what's next after thousands of students across the country walked out of class to protest gun violence? Well, March 24 is the March for Our Lives event in Washington, where students plan to take their concerns directly to lawmakers (though many DC-area students met with Democratic members of Congress during yesterday's walkout). And next month, more protests are planned on the anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre.

There were so many moving stories and images from the walkout, like the students from Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School -- where 17 people were killed in the shooting that sparked the walkout movement -- who placed hundreds of pinwheels on campus. Students at another school spelled out the word "Enough" with their bodies on a football field. Students in other countries even walked out in solidarity. And then there was Justin Blackman, the only person in his school of 700 students who walked out.

President Trump

President Trump reportedly made a couple of eye-popping statements during his speech at a fundraiser last night in St. Louis. The President said he made up facts during a meeting with Justin Trudeau, according to audio obtained by The Washington Post. Trump said he told the Canadian Prime Minister that the US runs a trade deficit with Canada, even though he had no idea if that was true. Trump also seemed to say the US might pull US troops out of South Korea if he can't get trade concessions from the US ally.

UK and Russia

The UK is kicking out 23 Russian diplomats after the Brits said Russia was responsible for the poisoning of an ex-Russian double agent and his daughter. The diplomats have one week to leave, and UK Prime Minister Theresa May said this is just the start of the retaliation against Russia. It's the single biggest expulsion of Russian diplomats in three decades and will undoubtedly drag UK-Russia relations even lower. Russia called the move a "hostile action" and "an unprecedented gross provocation."

Niger

US troops in Niger were involved in a second firefight there in December, the Pentagon has revealed. In this incident, US and Nigerien fighters in the Lake Chad Basin were attacked by "violent extremists" linked to ISIS. Eleven militants were killed. People still have questions about the other attack involving US troops there in October, when a Green Beret-led team was ambushed, leading to the deaths of four US troops. The US has about 800 troops in Niger, involved in the construction of a new drone base and training local forces.

Toys 'R' Us

Guess we'll all have to grow up, since we can't be Toys 'R' Us kids anymore. The toy store mega-chain will shutter or sell all 735 of its stores in the US. That'll put about 31,000 jobs in limbo. So, what happened to the once-thriving retailer best known for the "I'm a Toys 'R' Us Kid" jingle? First, Wal-Mart and Target started encroaching on its turf. Then, Amazon came along and pretty much finished it. Toys 'R' Us filed for bankruptcy last fall to try to save itself, but it was too little, too late. We're not sure what will happen to the chain's stores outside the US, which it said are still on solid footing.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Dog days

First, a dog on one of United's planes died after being put in an overhead bin. Then, instead of sending a dog to Kansas, the airline flew it to Japan.

Royal riot

The queen was paid less than her co-star on "The Crown," and now the citizens of Netflix are storming the castle with pitchforks.

Barack's bracket

Still filling out that NCAA tournament bracket? Better get to it. And if you need help, take a peek at Barack Obama's bracketology.

Deep space DNA

Astronaut Scott Kelly and his brother Mark are still twins, even though some of Scott's genes didn't return to normal after his year in space.

'Frozen' fever

Yeah, you can get mad at Elsa for bringing the winter weather, but at least she (or a guy dressed as her, at least) tries to help those stuck in her icy grasp.

NUMBERS OF THE DAY

7

The number of years Syria's civil war has been going on. The horror began in March 2011 with the arrest of teen boys over graffiti.

1.4 million

The number of cars Ford is recalling because the steering wheel can come loose or fall off.

AND FINALLY...

Bust a move

It's not Friday yet, but this cute baby boy starts the weekend dance party early with his smooth moves to MGMT's "She Works Out Too Much."