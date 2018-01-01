PD: Man found with 28 handguns, 29 rifles, drugs

A Farmington man is facing charges after being found with a large number of narcotics and weapons.

Police arrested 52-year-old John Butler after a several-month-long investigation into drug trafficking.

In his home, police found 28 rifles, 29 handguns, and approximately $108,840 in cash.

They also found 228 grams of cocaine, 2.8 pounds of marijuana, 1.7 pounds of THC edibles, 98 Percocet pills, various ammunition, packaging materials and drug paraphernalia.

Butler was arrested and is facing several charges.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and was expected to appear in court on Thursday.