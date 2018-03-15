Pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami

Scroll for more content...

Multiple people have died as a result of a pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida International University in Miami, according to a spokesman with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Multiple agencies have responded to the scene.

Lt. Alejandro Camacho, the Florida Highway Patrol spokesman, said "five to six vehicles" were crushed underneath the bridge. A spokeswoman with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told CNN there were multiple injuries.

The bridge was just installed Saturday. According to a fact sheet about the bridge on FIU's website, it cost $14.2 million to build and was funded as part of a $19.4 million grant from the US Department of Transportation.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is being briefed on the incident by the Miami-Dade County Police Chief Juan Perez, according to a schedule released by his office.

Read live updates on the bridge collapse here.

This is a developing story.