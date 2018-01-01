Clear

Amber Alert issued for two children after mother shot, killed

An Amber Alert has been issued for two suburban children taken by their father after their mother was shot and killed...

Posted: Mar. 15, 2018 11:55 AM
Updated: Mar. 15, 2018 1:28 PM

An Amber Alert has been issued for two suburban children taken by their father after their mother was shot and killed at a gas station.

The alert was issued for 2-year-old Jordyn Washington and 3-year-old Lynn Roby, who have been missing since early Wednesday. Police said they believe the children were taken by their father, Lynn Washington.

A protection order prohibits him from having contact with the children.

Police say Washington was arguing with the kids' mother, Lakisha Roby, when she was shot and killed at a gas station in Markham early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon, Washington then picked up the kids, who were staying with a family friend.

Washington is wanted for questioning in the murder of Lakisha.

Lynn Washington is described as a black man, 40 years old, 5 feet 9 inches and about 180 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, left arm, right arm and chest.

They were last seen in a silver 2004 or 2005 Chevrolet Malibu or Impala.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

