Man who sold gun to a 'friend' warns others

David Oskowski of Middleburg Heights admits he made a mistake when trying to sell his Glock 21 handgun, but has a warning for others thinking about selling a weapons to a private owner.

Oskowski told News 5, a man he thought was a friend, asked to buy his handgun in Nov. 2016, but now he reports the gun is gone and he was never paid.

Oskowski said the man asked to try out the gun at a local shooting range before paying him $500, but this so called friend never came back with the gun, and never gave him any money.

Oskowski said he reported the incident to the Middleburg Heights police, but he explained police told him they could not file criminal charges, because Oskowski let the man borrow his gun, and there's no direct evidence of theft.

News 5 won't name the man who allegedly took the gun, because criminal charges have not been filed against him.

Oskowski said police told him the case is a civil matter, but he's extremely concerned because the gun is still registered in his name.

"I'm sick to my stomach," said Oskowski.

"I'm beyond mortified, with all the things going on in the world today with guns, especially with school shootings."

"I can't say I'm totally innocent, because I had a lack of judgment."

Cleveland Concealed Carry Courses owner Kim Rodecker told News 5 it's critical a detailed written receipt is created, for the protection of both the buyer and seller.

"You should be very careful, you need to be fully aware of who you're dealing with." said Rodecker.

"Write down the model number, serial number, date and time you sold it, on a piece of paper. Make sure the buyers and sellers name is on it, their driver license number is on it."

News 5 spoke to the man who allegedly has Oskowski's gun by telephone, he denies he took the gun without paying.

Oskowski said the Middleburg Heights Law Director is now looking in to the case.