Confusion during school threat evacuation sends students running

A bomb threat phoned into L.C. Bird High School prompted a school evacuation Wednesday morning, according to Chesterfield Police.

"Earlier this morning, Bird High School received a phone call that was threatening in nature. As a result, police requested that we relocate students to a different area on campus and to nearby areas while the building is searched," an email to parents from a school spokesperson read. "Bird High students have been relocated and are safe."

The school spokesperson went on to ask parents not to come to the school "in order to allow police to do their job."

During the investigation into the threat, a stack of chairs fell inside an area where L.C. Bird students were gathered across the street.

When the chairs fell, it echoed, and prompted someone to yell "Everyone get down."

In the confusion, some students ran from the building in an effort to get away.

Chesterfield Police had 10 officers standing nearby at the time.

One student fell while running and was not seriously injured.

"We just started running from the back of the building, but the principals kept telling us to stay inside," junior Derrick Stephenson said. "No one listen and they just kept running."

Other students recalled the falling chairs sounded like gunshots.

As far as the initial threat, bomb sniffing dogs did not find any threat inside the school.

The investigation into who made the bomb threat continued Wednesday.

Dozens of parents decided to pick up their children after receiving frantic calls.

"All I kept thinking was, 'Oh my God I need my child,'" said Samantha Stephenson. "[Administrators] were telling us that we couldn't cross the street, but they're not going to keep me from my baby."

"If you insist on picking up your child early, you should report to the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center at Courthouse," the spokesperson said.

Wednesday is The National School Walkout day, both a day to remember students and staff killed in a Florida high school shooting and a protest against gun violence.

L.C. Bird High School principal Laura Hebert sent a message to parents after the bomb threat was found non-credible:

"Hello, this is Laura Hebert, principal of Bird High School, with an important update. First, police have investigated a threat against the school and have deemed that it not be credible. Students are back in class, and clamoring for lunch, which will be served beginning at 11:45. I want to thank our students for following our directions, responding quickly and exhibiting the behavior we expect from our Skyhawks. I also want to thank the many parents that have been supportive and helpful during this time. If you or your child have any information about the threat to our school made earlier today, please share it with our administrative team."

Again, many thanks to our students for overcoming this distraction to our work. And, thank you for entrusting them to our care. Working together, we will continue to provide a safe, supportive and nurturing learning environment."