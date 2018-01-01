Controversial video filmed at mosque sparks outrage

A hate-filled video posted on Facebook has sparked a burglary investigation at a mosque in Tempe, according to police.

Two women showed up at the Tempe Islamic Center in early March and filmed themselves yelling horrible things at worshipers.

Tempe police said they may have also stolen posters and promotional material from the lobby when they briefly ducked inside.

"You guys encourage marriage of nine-year-old children. That's how sick you are," yelled one of the women in the video, engaging a man who identifies himself as Muslim.

"Why are you over here?" said the man.

"Because we're in America and we can be. What's up?" replied the woman.

Imam Ahmad Alakoum said these two women antagonized worshipers earlier this month. It's, unfortunately, something they've come to expect.

"We encourage our community members not to engage those people," said Imam Alakoum.

He said it's not the shrieking woman in the video hurling insults that hurts his heart, but the fact that she has kids with her as the scene plays out.

"Get off [the Islamic Center van] Josh, you don't know what filth is on there," said the woman in the video speaking to a boy who looks about 11-years-old. An even younger girl is also in the video. "Muslims have been on there, Josh. Goats, all their sex goats in there."

"It was really heartbreaking to see ignorance in play and teaching hatred and bigotry to young children who are very innocent," said the Imam.

At the time of this publication, Tempe police said the incident is still under investigation, and there have been no arrests.