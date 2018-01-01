Suspect accused of posing as officer, sexually assaulting women

Police have released a sketch of a suspect they believe sexually assaulted two women while impersonating a police officer.

A man posing as a police officer conducted a fake traffic stop around 1 a.m. on Friday. He pulled a woman over on Nash Road in Northwest Atlanta.

The woman told police she was stopped by a dark colored sedan with a blue light bar on its roof.

The police impersonator approached her car and sexually assaulted her.

The same thing happened to a woman in Cobb County around 5 a.m. Friday morning.

Police say once that woman reached for her license, the imposter grabbed her, opened her door and groped her.

In both cases the man is white, around 6-feet tall, and he's wearing a dark colored jacket with a star-shaped badge on it.

"That is a lot more frightening to be honest with you," said an officer. "Giving up a wallet is one thing. That's easy. If they're robbing you, just give them what they want. But this is someone attacking a woman and just violating her. This is really harsh so we definitely want to catch this guy."

Police advise anyone who is concerned about who is pulling them over to drive slowly with their hazard lights on until reaching a well-lit area. You can also call 911 to make sure you're being stopped by an actual officer.