Kamehameha School's Kapalama Elementary has raised more than $1 million dollars for the American Heart Association over the years. They get this Morning's Shakas. The school has been participating in the jump rope for heart program for nearly 40 years now-- and this year, the students surpassed the $1 million mark. The program promotes community service by raising funds for lifesaving heart and stroke research programs. It also gets kids moving-- learning jump rope skills and how to stay healthy. The American Heart Association funds research at queen's medical center-- which aims to reduce the unusually high stroke risk found in native Hawaiian populations