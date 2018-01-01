Man killed by police at rail station

Police Wednesday identified a man who died after a shooting involving a federal agent near a TRAX station Tuesday night.

Unified police said Bryan Liles, 31, died from injuries in the shooting. Court records show Liles was most recently living in Spanish Fork.

Sandy Police Lt. Dean Carriger said Tuesday afternoon federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tracked the wanted man down and located him at a parking lot near the TRAX station at 165 E. 9000 South about 5 p.m.

Carriger said there were other people in the vehicle with the wanted man, but none of them were injured in the shooting. The other occupants of the car were being detained for questioning, he said.

Unified police are handling the investigation of the shooting.