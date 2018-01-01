College opens prototype moon colony

We may never get a chance to live on the moon, but over at ASU, they've come up with a way for us to experience it without ever leaving Earth.

They've created a "lunar city," and this weekend, you can check it out yourself.

It's still unfinished now, but in just a few days, the stage at Galvin Playhouse on ASU's Tempe campus will be transformed into a prototype lunar city.

Co-creator Jake Pinholster calls it "Luna City 2175." Visitors are asked to imagine that people have lived on the moon now for generations.

"We wanted to see what it would be like for human civilization to be in space when it's the plumber, the person who just lives in this place because that's where their parents grew up," said Pinholster.

He says every detail has been thought of.

"All this is coming from nine months of work with planetary geologists and astronomers, launch system engineers who have helped guide us onto site selection, the way construction would happen, positioning to capture solar radiation, avoiding problematic radiation," Pinholster said.

And coming soon, you can travel there too, and interact with the cast members playing the city's residents.

'There's a funeral, there's a conflict resolution, there's [sic] chances for them to experience what the day-to-day life of the city is," said Pinholster. "What is it like to live in a culture that is truly interdependent where you have no choice but to deal with the people next to you and live harmoniously?"