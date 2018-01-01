Parents arrested after 2-year-old tests positive for meth

Two parents were charged with child abuse after their 2-year-old daughter tested positive for methamphetamine in Davidson County, according to a press release.

Scroll for more content...

On Jan. 7, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office received a report of possible child abuse after the girl was taken to the hospital by her parents.

At the hospital, the girl was sick and unresponsive and tested positive for methamphetamine. The sheriff's office says that because of privacy laws, it cannot release information on how the drugs got into the child's system.

Gary Collins and Destiny Wallen were arrested on March 11 and charged with felony child abuse.

Davidson County Sheriff David Grice said it took them a long time to find the couple because they went on the run.

Destiny's grandmother, Rosa Sechrist, spoke exclusively with FOX8. She doesn't believe Destiny would have intentionally hurt the child.

"I swear on my life I know 'D' wouldn't because she loves babies," Sechrist said.

Sechrist believes 48-year-old Collins was a bad influence on her 21-year-old granddaughter.

"I hope Destiny gets out, gets her life straightened out and stays away from Gary," Sechrist said. "I hope she gets that baby back and gets back on the right track. I just wish the best for her and that baby."

Destiny was taken to the Davidson County Jail on a $40,000 secured bond while Gary was placed under a $30,000 secured bond.