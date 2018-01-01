An East Point church plans to teach kids how to protest ahead of a nationwide walkout planned Wednesday in response to a school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Scroll for more content...

Next Generation pastor for Impact Church, Candice Wynn, vividly remembers the tragic school shooting on February 14.

"It's a major movement," said Wynn. "Bringing what we consider some of the most brilliant minds in the city together to educate our students on how to demonstrate anything from non violent to resistance training to how to protest to the follow up after you protest."

It's a movement the church wants the students in the community to be prepared for so plan to have activists and lawyers to help the students understand their rights.

"It's happening and it's within the pulse and the heartbeat of our community and we have to tend to it. We can't ignore and if we ignore it we are not being the church," said Wynn.

Impact Church wants to make sure our youth utilize their best weapon- their voice.

"Barack Obama said in one of his speeches, 'we are who we've been waiting for' and we have been waiting for the world to change and some difference to be made and our students are the ones we've been waiting for they are the future," said Wynn.

They plan to emphasize that even though some of the students are minors so they can't vote but they want to make sure they still know they do have a voice. They can write letters and create a movement like the walkout.