Children have story to tell after power lines fell on bus

Some Rockdale County students will have an exciting story to tell their parents and friends after being briefly trapped on their school bus on Cowan Road when power lines fell on the bus Monday afternoon. No one was injured in the incident, and after workers from Snapping Shoals EMC shut off the power and cleared the lines, the bus was sent on its way to finish dropping kids off at home.

According to Jacade Long of Rockdale County Fire Rescue, the bus just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"It was on Cowan Road near Kachina Drive when a tree was toppled by high winds," Long said. "When the tree fell, it brought the power lines down on top of the bus."

The call for assistance came in about 3:50 p.m. The bus driver and children on the bus "sheltered in place" while emergency units and power company workers rushed to the scene. Within 40 minutes, the lines were removed from the bus and it continued on its way.

"Snapping Shoals EMC did a fantastic job," Long said. "They got there quick and cut the power and cleared the lines and the tree from the road. No one on the bus was injured and the bus was cleared by the school system to continue on its route."