Siblings get ride to class with history-making police chief, sergeant

Students at Fortune School in Sacramento were asked to choose someone to do a Black History Month report on.

Scroll for more content...

Nine-year-old Michelle Brown chose someone not from the past, but from the present -- Sacramento Police Sgt. Sabrina Briggs.

"Once I seen Sabrina Briggs I was like, 'Let's do her. She will be history,'" said Jessica Solano, Michelle's mother. "She made history in 2017."

Briggs is the first black female sergeant in the history of the Sacramento Police Department.

Her little brother followed suit, dressing up as the first black police chief in Sacramento's history, Daniel Hahn.

"When you see somebody that's literally dressing up like you and doing a project on things that you have accomplished in your life, it's pretty cool," Hahn said.

Chief Hahn eventually saw their mom's Instagram post about the project and showed Sgt. Briggs as well.

"I wanted to do something special. You know? I wanted to meet her," Briggs said. "I was honored. It was kind of... I just felt like I needed to meet this little girl."

So that's exactly what they did. Monday morning, Hahn and Briggs showed up to Michelle and Mikey's house and gave them a ride to school.

But for Briggs, it was more than just a fun surprise for the kids.

"It's a kind of negative thing to be a peace officer these days. You know? But, we're out here giving back to the community," Briggs said. "We're out here trying to work hand-in-hand with the community and there's good cops out there."