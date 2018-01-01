E-cigarette battery explodes, sending man to hospital

A man goes to the hospital with third degree burns when a spare battery for an electronic cigarette explodes in his front pocket.

"At first I thought he had a firework in his pocket. I was like, 'oh God, why do you light a firework in my mom's house?'"

TommieLynn Jordan showed our camera what's left of the battery, and the pants her fiance was wearing when a strange accident occurred.

"When we went to the hospital, they said other people came in with the same injuries, from where the batteries had blown up in their pockets."

Surveillance video obtained by CBS New York shows what happens when an e-cigarette battery blows up in someone's pocket. It does look a lot like fireworks.

CBS46 stopped by the store where the victim bought the battery, and the manager there said he's heard all about that type of thing happening.

"Most of the time they don't explode. They just release gases and pressure, or catch on fire," said Justin Harper.

He says it's not unique to any one brand, and a regular AA battery could do the same thing under the right circumstances.

Harper explained, "A lot of batteries have warnings on them where it says don't carry them in your pocket."

He showed us the fine print which says exactly that: Batteries may short circuit and explode if they come in contact with metal, like keys or coins.

The man injured in the most recent accident says he didn't have metal in his pocket, but the warning on the box also mentions other causes of explosions that are less obvious.

The store manager says, if you have to carry spare batteries for your e-cigarette, your best bet is put them in a protective plastic case sold for that purpose.

The victim who suffered during this incident has a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for his hospital visit.