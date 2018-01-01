Parents: School should not punish students for walkout protest

Wednesday at 10 a.m., national walkout protests are planned across the nation and here in metro Atlanta. This is being done in support of the students affected by the Florida school shooting.

While some schools are supporting the protests, others are trying to squash them saying students could face disciplinary action.

Many people support students wanting to participate in a walk out protesting school gun violence.

"I think it's a great idea because like it's messed up what happened," said James Boice.

But some people understand students could have to face consequences as well.

"Students should always have the right to protest, but the consequences of expression of opinion is always there," said Jim Accardi.

But some parents say Walton High School in Cobb County is going too far threatening students with in-school suspension or detention, Saturday school, bad marks on permanent records or removing honor society titles.

The school district would not confirm if these are disciplinary options. But Cobb schools does say students who choose to disrupt normal school operations may face consequences in accordance with the student code of conduct.

"They are trying to do something positive," said Accardi. "Yeah maybe they have suspension or something like that, but for something permanent that shouldn't follow them when they are trying to do something positive for themselves and fellow students."

We checked with several universities if something like this could affect admissions.

Agnes Scott College President Elizabeth Kiss said

We support the right of all high school students to protest peacefully

It will not affect their admission status.