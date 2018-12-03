Rescue Dog Becomes First K9 Officer for Arkansas Police Department

The West Fork Police Department now has its first K-9 officer on duty.

The department was able to secure K-9 officer Chloe through a grant. Chloe and her handler Tyler Underwood just returned from Texas where they spent two weeks training. She can detect marijuana, heroin, meth, cocaine and ecstasy.

"She'll be on patrol with me as well as available for call out for any either our department or the surrounding departments," Underwood said. "We are willing to help out where we can to get drugs off the street."

Chloe originally came from Hawaii.

"She's a rescue. They took her in after being rescued by a shelter. They were able to train her up to be a police dog," Underwood said.

Chloe is now out on patrol with Underwood, who said having a K-9 officer is an asset to any department.

"It helps assist the police department in getting drugs off streets," he said. "It's another tool we can use to find the drugs and assist us in our jobs."

Chloe is 1 year old and is now nationally certified to be a K-9 officer.