Taylor Swift gets backlash over her dance moves

Taylor Swift is dancing like no one is watching in her new music video and that appears to be her wish.

The superstar singer debuted the video for her single "Delicate" at Sunday's iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Swift is shown looking less than happy on the red carpet in the video, before she turns it on for the interviews.

The story that follows is one that Swift followers are interpreting as autobiographical: Swift the star, surrounded by security personnel, admirers and an out-of-control person trying to get to her.

But all that changes when she receives a note to meet an unidentified person at a bar.

Suddenly Swift is invisible, shown with new-found freedom, dancing barefoot in the streets -- literally.

Naturally, the video led to all sorts of theories on social media.

"Delicate means SO MUCH MORE now that that video is out," one fan tweeted. "It's about being yourself and getting away from the chaos and noise in the world to focus and love ourselves. It's a work of art that I hope others get the chance to appreciate."

Swift has pretty much disappeared from the scene, despite releasing her "Reputation" album in November.

The star has been open about the contentious relationship she has had with stardom.

She's not given any interviews and her social media postings have been largely promotional mentions of her album and upcoming tour.

Swift wasn't on hand at Sunday's awards show to accept the prize for female artist of the year, explaining that she was in rehearsals for her tour.

Instead, she announced she was debuting her new music video on the show as a thank you to her fans.